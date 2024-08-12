Short Interest in Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Increases By 67,122.2%

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, a growth of 67,122.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

Integral Diagnostics stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Integral Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

