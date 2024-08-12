Short Interest in Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Increases By 67,122.2%

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, a growth of 67,122.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Integral Diagnostics Price Performance
Integral Diagnostics stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Integral Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
