Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Increases By 9,563.6%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 9,563.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,008,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

