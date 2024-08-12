Short Interest in Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Declines By 99.6%

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.25.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
