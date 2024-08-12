Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases By 15,500.0%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 15,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.07 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0957 dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

