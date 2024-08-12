Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Increases By 78,600.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 78,600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MALRY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.35. 35,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $53.35.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

