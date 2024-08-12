Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Rises By 3,300.0%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$8.59. 13,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,999. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.57.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

