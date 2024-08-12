Sidoti Csr Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Strattec Security in a report released on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.76%.

In other Strattec Security news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 7,057 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 47.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 10,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

