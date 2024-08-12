Sidoti Csr Comments on Conduent Incorporated’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Conduent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Conduent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.08 on Monday. Conduent has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conduent by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

