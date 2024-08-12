Sidoti Csr Comments on Mativ Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MATV)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mativ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Mativ’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mativ’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

NYSE MATV opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

