Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for BlackSky Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.00. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.