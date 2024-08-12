SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.21% of SIGA Technologies worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 297.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $8.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $620.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.40%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

