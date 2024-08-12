SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 2.4%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03). Approximately 860,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,989,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60. The company has a market capitalization of £17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

