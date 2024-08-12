Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,402 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,905,000 after purchasing an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $158.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $159.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

