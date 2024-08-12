Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $182.19 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $239.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.78.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

