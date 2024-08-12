SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Position Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $130.53. 18,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,925. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Barclays cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

