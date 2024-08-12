Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE:SKY opened at $83.27 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

