Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKWD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

SKWD stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $35.48. 81,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,151. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

