SLR Investment Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLR Investment in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,270,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,760.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,270,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,760.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,584 shares of company stock worth $1,255,125 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $2,821,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

