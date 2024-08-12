SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $59,814.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $59,814.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,860 shares of company stock valued at $513,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About SMART Global

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

