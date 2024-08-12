SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SmartRent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Colliers Securities cut shares of SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SmartRent

SmartRent Stock Performance

NYSE SMRT opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SmartRent by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in SmartRent by 104.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.