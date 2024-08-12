SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartRent will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartRent by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SmartRent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,254,000 after purchasing an additional 386,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 74,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

