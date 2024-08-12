Snap-on Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $18.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.05. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $18.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

SNA opened at $273.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.54. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 529.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.