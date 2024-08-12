Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 10,386.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITM opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Snow Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

