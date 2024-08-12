Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 10,386.4% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LITM opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Snow Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Snow Lake Resources Company Profile
