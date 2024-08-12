Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SQM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 242.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,407,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,407,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,200,000 after buying an additional 267,005 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 41.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 899,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 862,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.