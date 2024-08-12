Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($18.43).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.97) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Softcat to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,950 ($24.92) to GBX 1,490 ($19.04) in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,561 ($19.95) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,672.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,600.01. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,855 ($23.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

