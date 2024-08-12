SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.