Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $55,075,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $113.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

