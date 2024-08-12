Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $198.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average is $202.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.