Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $234.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

