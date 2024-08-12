Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 685.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

