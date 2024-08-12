Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2,441.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 274,131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in NiSource by 3,994.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NI stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
