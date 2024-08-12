SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 22,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $90,431.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 728,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,677.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

