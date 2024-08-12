Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SO. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.86. 341,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

