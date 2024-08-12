SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $922,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,455,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GE Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,782,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.