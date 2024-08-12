Stantec Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $79.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. Stantec has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $109,514,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,036,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Stantec by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 940,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,860,000 after buying an additional 93,823 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Stantec by 86.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.