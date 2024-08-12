Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.69.

Stantec Price Performance

STN stock opened at C$109.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.87. Stantec has a one year low of C$82.50 and a one year high of C$122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stantec news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

