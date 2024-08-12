Star Equity (STRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 52.81%. On average, analysts expect Star Equity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Star Equity Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRR opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.52.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

