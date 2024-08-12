Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,167,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.18% of Stem worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 360,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Stem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 296,291 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 720,080 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Stem by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in Stem by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 329,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

Stem stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

