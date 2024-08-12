Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $0.75

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.40 to $0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Stem by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Stem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Stem by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

