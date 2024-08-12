Stephens Trims Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price to $7.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of HCAT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,773 shares of company stock worth $87,133 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 299,139 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $8,780,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 200,494 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

