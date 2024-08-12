Steve Wadey Purchases 32 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($192.20).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($192.73).

On Monday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.65), for a total transaction of £686,580.70 ($877,419.42).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.67), for a total transaction of £487,165.68 ($622,575.95).

On Monday, June 10th, Steve Wadey acquired 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($186.89).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 468.40 ($5.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 455.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 395. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 491 ($6.27). The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,951.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.77) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.85).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

