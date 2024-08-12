Stifel Canada Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Stifel Canada increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

kneat.com stock opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. kneat.com has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.60.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

