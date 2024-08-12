Stifel Nicolaus Raises Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $28.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Artivion Trading Down 1.9 %
Institutional Trading of Artivion
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Artivion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artivion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artivion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
