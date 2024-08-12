Stifel Nicolaus Raises Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target to $28.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Artivion alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

Artivion Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Artivion

NYSE:AORT opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Artivion has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Artivion by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artivion by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artivion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.