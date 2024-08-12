Stifel Nicolaus Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $67.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

