Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $76.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

NYSE K opened at $74.88 on Monday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $38,939,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

