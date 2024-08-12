Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price to $26.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,733. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

