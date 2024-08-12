StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.18 on Friday. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

