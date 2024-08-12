StockNews.com Lowers B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.2 %

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Shares of BTG stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,553 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,912,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,818,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 182,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

