StockNews.com Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $8,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

