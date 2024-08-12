STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $3.00 on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Uri Geiger purchased 230,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,361.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dolev Rafaeli acquired 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,509.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Uri Geiger acquired 230,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $723,999.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,361.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

