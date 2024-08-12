STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ SSKN opened at $3.00 on Monday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.41.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
